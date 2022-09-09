UrduPoint.com

Flag At UK Embassy In US Lowered To Half-Staff In Wake Of Queen's Death

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Flag at UK Embassy in US Lowered to Half-Staff in Wake of Queen's Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The flag at the British Embassy in Washington has been lowered to half-staff in the wake of the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Dozens of journalists have already gathered just outside the embassy and more press representatives are arriving, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

National mourning period has started in the United Kingdom, with Sky news reporting that it will likely last for 10 days.

World leaders have rushed to express their condolences, with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and EU chief Charles Michel being among the first.

Charles, Prince of Wales, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has become King. Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

According to UK media reports, Charles will be named the country's new monarch at the succession council, which will meet "as soon as possible."

