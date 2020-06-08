UrduPoint.com
Flag Carrier Austrian Airlines To Receive $508Mln Rescue Package - Chancellor Kurz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Austrian authorities will provide 450 million Euros ($508 million) in subsidies and a loan to Austrian Airlines, the country's flag carrier and a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, under a rescue deal, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

In April, the airline, which employs some 7,000 employees, asked the government for 767 million euros in aid.

"The republic will provide 150 million euros [of the rescue package] in subsidies ... to Austrian Airlines.

Moreover, the parent company Lufthansa will allocate 150 million [euros], and additional 300 million euros will be provided as a loan from the consortium of Austrian banks," Kurz said during a press conference.

The chancellor added that the coronavirus-related crisis deeply affected the flag carrier, which is important for the country as it heavily relies on tourism.

The airline is set to resume flights, which were suspended amid the pandemic, to 27 destinations in Europe next week.

