Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistan Embassy Oslo

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan in Oslo, Norway held a flag hoisting ceremony at the embassy premises with great zeal and fervor to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

A large number of diaspora from Oslo as well as other cities of Norway including men, women and children attended the ceremony, a press release issued on Thursday said.

Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi raised the National Flag to the tune of the National Anthem. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were also read out on the occasion.

Ambassador of Morocco to Norway, Nabila Freidji graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The function also included speeches, songs and cultural performances as well as a fancy-dress parade of Pakistani-Norwegian youth in the traditional folk costumes of Pakistani provinces and regions presenting cultural diversity of Pakistan.

The children performed a tableau on a National Song to the huge applause of the guests. In addition, some other individual amateur singers and speakers including a 7-years old young child from Kristiansand (a southern city of Norway) took the stage in a commendable patriotic spirit.

Another highlight of the ceremony was a melodious performance by a PakNorwegian musical band RagaNor, known for its unique fusion of traditional & contemporary music styles, who captivatingly performed Qawwali, Ghazal and Geet, bringing soulful rhythms of Pakistan to Norway.

Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi addressed the gathering highlighting the significance of the day. She also distributed appreciation certificates among the program participants.

