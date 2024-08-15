Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistan Embassy Oslo
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan in Oslo, Norway held a flag hoisting ceremony at the embassy premises with great zeal and fervor to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
A large number of diaspora from Oslo as well as other cities of Norway including men, women and children attended the ceremony, a press release issued on Thursday said.
Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi raised the National Flag to the tune of the National Anthem. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were also read out on the occasion.
Ambassador of Morocco to Norway, Nabila Freidji graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
The function also included speeches, songs and cultural performances as well as a fancy-dress parade of Pakistani-Norwegian youth in the traditional folk costumes of Pakistani provinces and regions presenting cultural diversity of Pakistan.
The children performed a tableau on a National Song to the huge applause of the guests. In addition, some other individual amateur singers and speakers including a 7-years old young child from Kristiansand (a southern city of Norway) took the stage in a commendable patriotic spirit.
Another highlight of the ceremony was a melodious performance by a PakNorwegian musical band RagaNor, known for its unique fusion of traditional & contemporary music styles, who captivatingly performed Qawwali, Ghazal and Geet, bringing soulful rhythms of Pakistan to Norway.
Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi addressed the gathering highlighting the significance of the day. She also distributed appreciation certificates among the program participants.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Shamar shines as wickets tumble and South Africa hit back3 minutes ago
-
UNESCO says 1.4 million girls banned from school since Taliban retook power13 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Israeli assaults in Gaza passes 'grim milestone' of 40,000 deaths: UN13 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's key Nikkei index jumps over 3%13 minutes ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan23 minutes ago
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections7 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany7 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.7 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election8 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot8 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0008 hours ago