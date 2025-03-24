Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistani Embassy In Washington To Mark Pakistan Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The national flag was hoisted at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in an impressive ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Day.
Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, raised the flag to the tune of the national anthem, with officers and staff of the Embassy attending.
Special messages from the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were read out on the occasion.
Additionally, Ambassador Sheikh issued a special message highlighting the significance of the day.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
More Stories From World
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results7 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings7 hours ago
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..7 hours ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Pakistan Day7 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Safari Rally Kenya results and standings8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings8 hours ago
-
Motta sacked as coach of struggling Juventus, replaced by Tudor8 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables8 hours ago
-
Safari Rally Kenya results and standings9 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Madrid commemorates Pakistan Day9 hours ago