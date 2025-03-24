Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistani Embassy In Washington To Mark Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The national flag was hoisted at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in an impressive ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Day.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, raised the flag to the tune of the national anthem, with officers and staff of the Embassy attending.

Special messages from the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were read out on the occasion.

Additionally, Ambassador Sheikh issued a special message highlighting the significance of the day.

