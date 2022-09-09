UrduPoint.com

Flags At NATO HQ Lowered In Solidarity With UK Over Queen Elizabeth II Passing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Flags at NATO HQ Lowered in Solidarity With UK Over Queen Elizabeth II Passing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) All flags are at half-mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels due to the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II, the alliance said on Friday.

"All flags at NATO Headquarters at half-mast after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the bloc said on Twitter.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

