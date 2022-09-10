Flags in Nigeria to Be Flown at Half Mast in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Flags will be flown at half mast in Nigeria on Sunday and Monday, to honor the memory of UK Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, Nigeria's Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola said.

"In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality, whose passage was announced, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Government of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 and Monday, September 12th, 2022," Aregbesola said in a Friday statement, as quoted by The Guardian.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after 70 years on the Kingdom's throne. She thus became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history, after French King Louis XIV. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

On Friday, King Charles III delivered an address paying tribute to his mother and pledging to serve his country "with loyalty, respect and love."