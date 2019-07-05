UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flash Flood In Mexico Kills Eight Hikers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:05 AM

Flash flood in Mexico kills eight hikers

Eight hikers died in a flash flood in Mexico, authorities said Thursday

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight hikers died in a flash flood in Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

They were walking along a stream in northern Coahuila state Tuesday when a sudden surge of water swept them away, state authorities said.

An initial investigation suggests the water rose quickly because rain-collecting tanks in nearby hills overflowed, the civil protection department said.

One of the hikers was 65 and the rest were believed to be from 15 to 20 years of age.

Two dozen police, firefighters and other rescuers took more than a day to locate the remains of the hikers, who were found Wednesday.

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Died Mexico From

Recent Stories

PPP delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner

49 seconds ago

DPR's Civic Chamber Chair Says Situation in Donbas ..

51 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from RAK CP

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Arme ..

1 hour ago

Washington Holding Independence Day Parade Hours B ..

53 seconds ago

PTI came into power with slogan of accountability ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.