Flash Flooding Kills 55 Across Rwanda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Flash flooding caused by recent heavy rains has destroyed dozens of homes across Rwanda, killing some 55 people, media said Thursday.

The flooding has razed 91 homes, washed away five bridges across and damaged roads, according to the Emergency Ministry's figures cited by the public broadcaster RBA.

Rain-induced disasters have been reported across eastern Africa. More than a hundred people have died in Kenya and severe damage has been reported in Somalia and Uganda.