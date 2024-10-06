Open Menu

Flash Flooding Kills Three In Northern Thailand

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Flash flooding kills three in northern Thailand

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Flash flooding in popular Thai tourist hotspot Chiang Mai has killed three people, a health official said Sunday, as visitors evacuated hotels through knee-high muddy water and shops closed in the city centre.

Two elephants also drowned in rapidly rising flood waters north of the city, their sanctuary said Sunday.

In the centre of Chiang Mai, people waded through brown floodwaters in the night bazaar, and water flowed into the central train station, which has now been closed.

Local media reported that thousands of bed-ridden elderly and children were in need of food and evacuation after the Ping River reached an historic high on Saturday night.

By Sunday, the water level had receded slightly, authorities said.

Saritdet Charoenchai, a public health official, said that three people had been killed, including a 44-year-old man who was electrocuted and a 33-year-old woman who died in a "mudslide".

More than 80 people have moved into shelters, he said, as almost a dozen medical centres were closed due to the high water, he added.

A local tv station showed a monk carrying a coffin through floodwaters to a cremation site.

In Mae Tang district, more than 100 elephants at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai province were moved to higher ground to escape rapidly rising flood waters, an employee who gave her name as Dada, told AFP.

But two elephants -- named in local media as 16-year-old Fahsai and 40-year-old Ploython, who was blind -- were found dead on Saturday.

"My worst nightmare came true when I saw my elephants floating in the water," Saengduean Chailert, the director of the Elephant Nature Park in northern Thailand, told local media.

"I will not let this happen again, I will not make them run from such a flood again," she said, vowing to move them to higher ground ahead of next year's monsoon.

Major inundations have struck parts of northern Thailand as recent heavy downpours caused the Ping River to reach "critical" levels, according to the district office.

Thailand's northern provinces have been hit by large floods since Typhoon Yagi struck the region in early September, with one district reporting its worst inundations in 80 years.

While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

Twenty of Thailand's 76 provinces are currently flooded, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Sunday.

tp/aph/sn

Related Topics

Dead Weather Thailand Flood Water Died Man Chiang Mai SITE September Women Sunday Media TV From Rains Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

20 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

20 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

20 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

20 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

20 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

20 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

20 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

20 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

20 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

20 hours ago

More Stories From World