Flash Floods in Western Afghanistan Leave 22 Dead - Reports

Some 22 people have been killed as a result of flash floods in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, national media reported on Tuesday, citing local officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Some 22 people have been killed as a result of flash floods in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, national media reported on Tuesday, citing local officials.

According to the TOLOnews portal, citing Herat governor's spokesperson Jailani Farhad, 12 people were killed in the district of Adraskan and 10 others in Obe.

There were four children and a woman among the dead.

The official added that heavy rainfalls destroyed houses and killed cattle.

Earlier in the day, Afghan media reported three more deaths as a result of flash floods in the northeastern Samangan province. The Afghan authorities warned of possible showers and floods in several provinces across the country.