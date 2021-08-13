UrduPoint.com

Flash Floods Kill 27 People In Turkey's Black Sea Region

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Flash floods kill 27 people in Turkey's Black Sea region

Flash floods that hit three provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region have left 27 people dead, the country's disaster management authority said on Friday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Flash floods that hit three provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region have left 27 people dead, the country's disaster management authority said on Friday.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said that 25 people died in Kastamonu province and two others in Sinop province, while one person went missing in Bartin province.

Rescue workers evacuated more than 1,700 people by boat and helicopter, it said. Nearly 1,000 people took shelter in student dormitories.

However, some media reported the number of missing at 100.

"This is the heaviest flood disaster I have ever seen," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters on the scene.

Soylu said the damage in infrastructure was significant, and efforts to bring life back to normal continued nonstop.

Videos aired by broadcasters showed extensive damage in the area, including collapsed buildings, damaged bridges, heavy debris along the roads, and cars piled up.

Related Topics

Dead Flood Interior Minister Turkey Student Died Sinop Kastamonu Media

Recent Stories

Russia Calls for Resumption of Intra-Afghan Peace ..

Russia Calls for Resumption of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 20,000

Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 20,000

2 minutes ago
 Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprec ..

Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprecedented zeal

2 minutes ago
 Progress on census process reviewed

Progress on census process reviewed

2 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

One killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

8 minutes ago
 Merkel to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - German Cabi ..

Merkel to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - German Cabinet

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.