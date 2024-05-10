Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP.

"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.

The official explained that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.

Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police," Hamdard said late Friday.