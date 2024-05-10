Flash Floods Kill 50 In One Day In North Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:27 PM
At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP.
"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.
The official explained that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.
Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police," Hamdard said late Friday.
Recent Stories
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..
NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..
Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam
Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties
GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices
Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan
More Stories From World
-
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions4 minutes ago
-
Panama president-elect pledges to deport migrants who cross Darien Gap2 hours ago
-
Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail3 hours ago
-
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi3 hours ago
-
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial4 hours ago
-
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation4 hours ago
-
UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA4 hours ago
-
Russia attacks Ukraine's northeast in new ground offensive5 hours ago
-
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weekend5 hours ago
-
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting5 hours ago
-
Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift fever grips Paris at start of Europe tour6 hours ago