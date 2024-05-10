Open Menu

Flash Floods Kill 50 In One Day In North Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP.

"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.

The official explained that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.

Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police," Hamdard said late Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Army Police Water Baghlan Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

4 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

4 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

4 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

4 minutes ago
 Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

2 hours ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

2 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

2 hours ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

2 hours ago
 Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

2 hours ago
 Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World