UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flash Floods Leave 1.1 Million Zambians Hungry: WFP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:51 AM

Flash floods leave 1.1 million Zambians hungry: WFP

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said Wednesday it had begun delivering food to help more than 1.1 million Zambians hit by flash floods

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said Wednesday it had begun delivering food to help more than 1.1 million Zambians hit by flash floods.

Luapula and Eastern provinces were swamped by floods that struck after the November-April rainy season.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit Zambia as people affected by drought and flash floods were just starting to recover and rebuild their livelihoods," said Jennifer Bitonde, WFP representative in Zambia.

"This risks undermining resilience gains and further aggravating food insecurity of the most vulnerable," she said.

The landlocked southern African nation has so far recorded 832 cases of coronavirus, including seven deaths.

Zambia already had some 2.3 million people facing food shortages after last year's drought -- the worst in 35 years.

The WFP, working with the government, is delivering relief food to some 260,000 people in 32 flood-affected districts in central, northern and eastern parts of the country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Drought Zambia Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.