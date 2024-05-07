Flat-out: Hirscher Boosts Skiing In Mountainless Netherlands
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Zoetermeer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The mercury hits six degrees below freezing and the snow crunches underfoot as the ski-school kids carve down the piste towards the button lift. Yet many of them have never seen a mountain.
This is not some Alpine ski station but a huge hangar on stilts just off the motorway in Zoetermeer, in the west of the Netherlands -- one of the flattest countries on earth with a highest peak of... 322 metres (1,056 feet).
Despite outdoor temperatures of more than 20 degrees on the May day AFP visited the SnowWorld indoor ski slope, many Dutch were happy to ditch the nearby beach for ski goggles and helmets.
Well-known for producing world-class speed skaters, the Dutch are also huge fans of skiing despite a cruel dearth of natural slopes.
No other country boasts as many indoor ski centres per capita -- seven facilities for 18 million -- according to Herbert Cool, spokesman for the Dutch Skiing Federation (NSkiV).
The Netherlands also offers more than 15 artificial ski slopes and 60 ski carpets to work on technique, he added.
And Cool hopes the return to competition of Austrian downhill ski legend Marcel Hirscher in the Dutch colours of his mother will only turbo-charge the sport's popularity.
"It's Marcel, it's Marcel," squeals one young girl watching a ski instructor schuss down the slope at top speed.
It wasn't the former world number one, but it could well have been. "He came here not long ago," recalls Mandy van der Vlist, who staffs the equipment hire desk.
When Hirscher, one of the greatest skiers of all-time, came to borrow a ski tip, she didn't recognise him and asked if he could ski.
"Ooops. What an idiot!" chuckles Van der Vlist, 25, who has been working at SnowWorld for three years.
