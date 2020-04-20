UrduPoint.com
Flawed Energy Treaty Favoring Corporations Pushed Into Africa Amid Pandemic - Watchdogs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Flawed Energy Treaty Favoring Corporations Pushed Into Africa Amid Pandemic - Watchdogs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) There is a drive for more African countries to sign up to the Energy Charter Treaty, a controversial multinational deal that allows investors to sue states for losses incurred from green policies, researchers warned in an opinion piece published by Euroactiv on Monday.

The authors, from European and African rights watchdogs Corporate Europe Observatory, Transnational Institute and The Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute Uganda, argue that the pact would make developing nations a target for billions of Euros in penalties at a time when money is urgently needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The treaty has been described as outdated by the European Union, most of whose members are its signatories. The union moved last year to start talks on updating the ECT to prevent corporations from punishing governments for phasing out coal or scrapping pipeline construction projects.

Despite the growing criticism in Europe, the Brussels-based ECT secretariat has been silently expanding its reach to a number of African, Asian and Latin American countries in a bid to make it "quasi-universal" by 2021, according to the researchers.

"Public money that is urgently needed to address crucial health, social care and economic needs should not end up in the pockets of private lawyers and large energy companies using the ECT to seek unmerited compensation for poor business decisions," they cautioned.

They estimated that the ECT had led to more investor-state lawsuits that any other pact, totaling $52 billion in damages, which the authors said was more than the annual investment need to provide access to energy to all people lacking it globally.

More Stories From World

