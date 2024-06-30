Flawless Bagnaia claims third consecutive Dutch MotoGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third consecutive Dutch MotoGP on Sunday ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin.

Enea Bastianini completed the podium at Assen.

Polesitter Bagnaia led from the start on his factory Ducati to ride a flawless race, capping a memorable weekend after his success in Saturday's sprint race.

Giving a riding masterclass, the rider from Turin further reduced Martin's lead to 10 points in his quest for a third straight world title.

"It's incredible. I had to push from the start and suffering a bit from the rear tyre. But lap-by-lap I improved," Bagnaia said.

"We were very fast, very precise... I am very satisfied," said Bagnaia, who twice broke the Assen track record over the weekend.

