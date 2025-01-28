Open Menu

Fleeing Congolese Soldiers Arrive From Goma By Boat

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Bukavu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Weapon-toting Congolese soldiers arrived Monday in Bukavu, fleeing Goma on the other side of Lake Kivu by boat after M23 fighters and Rwandan forces entered the main city in DR Congo's volatile east.

The capital of the province of South Kivu shares a tumultuous history with Goma, the capital of North Kivu, as both cities have been rocked for over three decades by conflicts and attacks by armed groups such as the M23.

Bukavu residents anxiously followed the fate of Goma, the scene of fierce fighting which left at least 17 dead and 367 injured, according to hospital sources on Monday.

M23 fighters and more than 3,500 Rwandan soldiers entered Goma overnight after weeks of advancing on the city, according to the United Nations and security sources.

