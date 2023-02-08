UrduPoint.com

Fleeing War, Syrians Lose Adopted Homes In Turkey Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Fleeing war, Syrians lose adopted homes in Turkey quake

Ridwan Gurre had the instincts to hide from roaring warplanes when he lived in Syria during its civil war

Diyarbakir, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Ridwan Gurre had the instincts to hide from roaring warplanes when he lived in Syria during its civil war.

But little prepared him for the rumble of the 7.8-magnitude quake that devastated his adopted home in Turkey on Monday.

The 42-year old joined nearly four million Syrians when he moved his family for the relative safety of southeastern Turkey -- a region that has suffered its own share of violence between militants and government forces.

He spent seven years building a new home in the multi-ethnic city of Diyarbakir. His life was getting back on track.

Now it is gone.

Gurre was forced to spend the past two nights with his wife and two sons on the turquoise carpet of the city's ancient Grand Mosque.

The massive worship house was rebuilt from another huge quake nearly a millennium ago but survived this one unscathed. Gurre felt safe for the moment but uncertain about what happens next.

"When we were in a war, we knew that when the planes flew overhead, it was time to take shelter," Gurre remarked.

Hundreds of others slept with their heads perched on their belongings or walked around covered in blankets as Gurre contemplated his fate.

Women breastfed their newborns while cheerful children -- blissfully unaware of the tragedy unfolding around them -- played in busy corners.

"When the earthquake came at such an unexpected hour, we didn't know what would happen next," Gurre said.

- Worries for Aleppo - The pre-dawn jolt killed thousands of people in their sleep and left untold more trapped under slabs of concrete in the freezing cold.

Others died in aftershocks that have been rolling across Turkey and parts of neighbouring Syria day and night.

The death toll in both countries has been rising by the hundreds with every hour and surpassed 11,200 on Wednesday afternoon.

Aleppo native Mercan al Ahmad recalled life in Syria where she struggled to find food. Now she can barely sleep again.

"We escaped death in Syria, and now we were struck by an earthquake in Turkey," said the 17-year-old.

"We can't sleep. We are scared. We live in fear of another strong aftershock." She spends the restless nights and days worrying about her future and her relatives back in Aleppo -- one of the provinces suffering extensive damage in Syria.

"We have relatives in Aleppo. There are many casualties, many houses collapsed," she said. "We heard some of them belong to our relatives." Ihlas Mohammed said she heard similar news about her loved ones in a village between Aleppo and Idlib.

"We can't get much news about them," she said. "There was a war, we escaped, and now this (quake) happened. We have nothing," she said.

- 'We are all victims' - The Turkish families taking shelter alongside the Syrian ones pointed out the futility of trying to stir up ethnic and cultural divisions in this restless part of the world.

Turkey became home to the world's largest refugee population after an agreement aimed at stemming Europe's migrant crisis in 2015-16.

But anti-migrant sentiments in Turkey have been rising during a dire economic crisis that has wiped out people's savings and left millions struggling to pay their food and utility bills.

Politicians of all stripes are promising to start sending the Syrians back home in the runup to Turkey's May 14 elections.

Turkish mother Aydegul Bitgin said everyone at the mosque was the same.

"We are here with Syrian refugees, we are all victims," the 37-year-old said.

"There's nothing that we don't need, baby food, wet wipes, diapers. We left our home nothing."

Related Topics

Earthquake Militants World Syria Europe Turkey Died Wife Idlib Aleppo Same Diyarbakir May Mosque Family All From Government Refugee Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously inju ..

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

2 minutes ago
 Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gene ..

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas visits SITE As ..

2 minutes ago
 Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati pr ..

Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati produce in Sharjah

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugura ..

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugurates book fair

13 minutes ago
 Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to ..

Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to Ensure Military Victory in 202 ..

13 minutes ago
 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to a ..

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to add 10,000 MW hydel electricity ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.