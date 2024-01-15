Fleetwood Denies McIlroy In Dubai Invitational
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Tommy Fleetwood conjured up a birdie-birdie finish to deny Rory McIlroy and win the Dubai Invitational on Sunday.
"It was amazing winning," Englishman Fleetwood said. "Like almost everybody else in the world of golf, I don't win anywhere near as much as I would like to but just that winning feeling great."
Fleetwood enjoyed a one-shot lead over McIlroy going into the fourth round.
And he was a model of consistency until ceding the lead after a bogey at the 16th.
He was still one shot back on the 18th tee after he and McIlroy both birdied the penultimate hole.
But as the Northern Irishman found the water and made a bogey, Fleetwood holed from 16 feet for a 67, a 19 under total and a seventh DP World Tour title.
South African Thriston Lawrence finished alongside McIlroy at 18 under, two clear of England's Jordan Smith and three ahead of 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Fleetwood is based in Dubai.
"This is obviously where I live and have a lot of support," he said. "It's great to kick off the year with a great result and push on from here.
"I was very happy with the way I played today for the large majority of the round, felt like I didn't hole some of the putts that I wanted to.
"I just stayed patient and kept playing. I knew I was playing very, very well, and even the last two holes, played 17 and 18 great."
McIlroy said he was rusty.
"I think first week back out, I think you're going to expect some of those sloppy mistakes and unfortunately for me those mistakes came at the wrong time today," he said.
"Just need to tidy up some of the edges and if I do that, I feel good going into next week."
