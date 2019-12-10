Flexibility in Donbas Settlement Possible, But Not to Detriment of Minsk Deals - Kremlin

Flexibility in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is possible, but not to the detriment of the Minsk agreements, which would lead to chaos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Flexibility in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is possible, but not to the detriment of the Minsk agreements, which would lead to chaos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The first Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit in three years ended in Paris early on Tuesday. According to the communique adopted following the meeting in Paris, the withdrawal of forces at three new sections in Donbas is expected by the end of March 2020. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he considered it highly likely that the transit of Russian gas would be extended after January 1 through Ukraine.

"The wording is very important here. Any compromises do not mean moving away from the Minsk agreements. Any moving away from the Minsk agreements is fraught with a complete chaotization of the settlement process, therefore, everyone is ready for any flexibility within the framework of what is fixed in the Minsk agreements," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin assessed the possibility of compromise on the Minsk deals Zelenskyy spoke about Monday.