UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flexibility In Donbas Settlement Possible, But Not To Detriment Of Minsk Deals - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:35 PM

Flexibility in Donbas Settlement Possible, But Not to Detriment of Minsk Deals - Kremlin

Flexibility in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is possible, but not to the detriment of the Minsk agreements, which would lead to chaos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Flexibility in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is possible, but not to the detriment of the Minsk agreements, which would lead to chaos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The first Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit in three years ended in Paris early on Tuesday. According to the communique adopted following the meeting in Paris, the withdrawal of forces at three new sections in Donbas is expected by the end of March 2020. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he considered it highly likely that the transit of Russian gas would be extended after January 1 through Ukraine.

"The wording is very important here. Any compromises do not mean moving away from the Minsk agreements. Any moving away from the Minsk agreements is fraught with a complete chaotization of the settlement process, therefore, everyone is ready for any flexibility within the framework of what is fixed in the Minsk agreements," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin assessed the possibility of compromise on the Minsk deals Zelenskyy spoke about Monday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Lead January March Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

25 minutes ago

Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

37 minutes ago

Much awaited OLMTP hits the rails for trial run

38 minutes ago

Future of Pakistan, Kashmir interlinked: Masood Kh ..

44 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General affirms OIC’s support for ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah announced as ‘Guest of Honour’ at Guad ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.