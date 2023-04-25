(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Flight attendants in Canada will stage a national day of action to end unpaid work at four major airports on Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said.

CUPE announced on April 11 that it would launch the Unpaid Work Won't Fly campaign through April 25 in order to end what it calls is abuse of unpaid work.

The protest campaign is set to culminate on Tuesday with CUPE holding the day of action in the Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver airports.

"On April 25, we will be hitting the pavement to raise awareness and put pressure on airlines and the government to end unpaid work in the airline sector. Join the closest event to you," Unpaid Work Won't Fly said on its website.

The campaigns and protests have been organized in response to a CUPE survey conducted between December 2022 and January 2023. The survey revealed that flight attendants work an average of 34.86 hours monthly without any financial compensation.

In addition, the Federal government and airlines require flight attendants to participate in multiple days of training throughout the year and 75% of them said in the survey that they only receive partial wages to fulfill this obligation.

Another 98.4% respondents said are not compensated for the time and assistance provided while airplanes are held at the gate even though they are still assisting passengers, according to the survey.