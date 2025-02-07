Open Menu

Flight Carrying 10 Reported Missing In Alaska

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Flight carrying 10 reported missing in Alaska

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Crews in Alaska were searching Friday for a small commercial plane that went missing with 10 people on board, local authorities said, in the latest US air incident.

The Bering Air Caravan with nine passengers and one pilot on board was reported overdue Thursday on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome at 4:00 pm Alaska Standard Time (0100 GMT), Alaska state police said.

The two cities are located roughly 146 miles (235 kilometers) apart from each other across the Norton Sound, on the state's west coast.

Nome's volunteer fire department said in a Facebook post that "the pilot of the plane told Anchorage air traffic control that "he intended to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared" before disappearing.

The department added that the US Coast Guard had dispatched a C-130 plane to assist ground crews in locating the missing craft.

In the latest update on Friday, it said: "We do not have any updated information on the location of the missing aircraft.

"Crews are still searching on the ground, canvassing as much area as possible."

The plane's last known position transmitted on FlightRadar24 was over the water around 40 minutes after takeoff.

Recent Stories

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

3 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

26 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

1 hour ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

1 hour ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

1 hour ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

1 hour ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

1 hour ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

2 hours ago

More Stories From World