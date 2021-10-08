Flight Carrying Americans, Afghans From Mazar-i-Sharif Airport Lands in Qatar - US Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A flight carrying Americans and Afghans who have been waiting at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Afghanistan for evacuation have finally left on a charter flight and landed in Qatar, US Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Thursday.

"I'm elated & relieved to announce that 2 planes chartered by (Sayara International) have safely arrived at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar from Maser-e Sharif, Afghanistan with hundreds of brave, resilient Americans & Afghan allies onboard," Blumenthal said in a tweet.

While there were nearly 800 individuals aboard the two flights, there are still hundreds like them remaining in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation, Blumenthal added.

The Democratic Senator from Connecticut also said that the US has a moral and humanitarian obligation to protect and evacuate friends and allies from Afghanistan, and that the US government's work on the matter will not stop until they have fulfilled their promises to Afghan partners.

Blumenthal expressed his gratitude for a network of advocates and volunteers that he said worked tirelessly to make the flights possible as well as Qatari and Albanian partners for their support on the mission.