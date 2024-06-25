Flight Carrying Assange To Stop In Bangkok To Refuel: Thai Official
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will stop in Bangkok to refuel, a senior Thai official told AFP on Tuesday, before flying to the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific.
"The flight will land around 11:50 am (0450 GMT) from London. It is expected to refuel and resupply with water before departing at 9:00 pm for Saipan island," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Assange is being taken to the US territory to face a judge as part of a plea deal expected to see him freed to return to his native Australia.
The 52-year-old has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a document filed in court in the Northern Mariana Islands.
He is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning local time and be sentenced to 62 months in prison, with credit for the more than five years he has served on remand in Britain.
Assange was accused of publishing some 700,000 confidential documents related to US military and diplomatic activities, starting in 2010.
He has been held in a high-security prison in London since 2019, after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in the British capital to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges that were later dropped.
WikiLeaks announced that he had been granted bail, taken from Belmarsh jail to Stansted airport, northeast of London, and put on a plane.
The plea deal ends a lengthy tussle over US attempts to extradite Assange from Britain to face charges under the 1917 Espionage Act.
The deal was not entirely unexpected. US President Joe Biden had been under growing pressure to drop the long-running case against Assange.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From World
-
'Julian Assange is free', has left Britain: WikiLeaks5 seconds ago
-
Assange's parents hail ending to long 'ordeal'17 seconds ago
-
Assange's mother says 'ordeal' ending: statement to Australian media28 seconds ago
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free,' has left UK33 seconds ago
-
Afghan Masomah 'proud' to be a voice for refugees at Olympics10 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war10 minutes ago
-
EU kicks off membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova10 minutes ago
-
Sunbed wars: Greece tries to rein in beach chaos10 minutes ago
-
Julian Assange to plead guilty in deal with US authorities11 minutes ago
-
Olympic legends: from Kohei Uchimura to Simone Biles - Part 520 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan held to 115-5 by Bangladesh in T2020 minutes ago
-
CNN, on the wane, bets big with first US presidential debate20 minutes ago