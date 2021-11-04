Flight Hour of Russian Checkmate Fighter 7 Times Cheaper Than US' F-35 - Rostec CEO

A flight hour of the promising Russian single-engine, fifth-generation fighter aircraft Checkmate will be seven times cheaper than that of its main competitor, the American F-35, Sergey Chemezov, chief executive officer of Rostec Corporation, said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro

DDN: MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) A flight hour of the promising Russian single-engine, fifth-generation fighter aircraft Checkmate will be seven times cheaper than that of its main competitor, the American F-35, Sergey Chemezov, chief executive officer of Rostec Corporation, said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Among single-engine fifth-generation aircraft and machines of previous generations, only Checkmate's main competitor, the F-35, can boast comparable characteristics. However, unlike the latter, our aircraft is more economical. Let me remind you that the cost of a Checkmate flight hour is seven times lower than that of the F-35," Chemezov said.

The head of Rostec said that Checkmate's main advantages include stealth, modern radar with a phased-array antenna, as well as the ability to adapt the machine to the needs of a particular customer.

Checkmate will premiere overseas at the Dubai Airshow 2021 from November 14-18.

The prototype of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate was unveiled at the 2021 MAKS air show.

During the design work on the prototype, the developments on the Su-57 fighter were used. Externally, they also look similar. However, Checkmate is expected to be significantly easier to fly thanks to its single-engine propulsion.

The aircraft is equipped with the latest avionics and the ability to control small unmanned aerial vehicles. The armament will be placed in special compartments inside the fuselage. The Su-75 is able to reach speeds of up to 1,900 kilometers (1,180 miles) per hour. It has a combat radius of 3,000 kilometers.

Checkmate will be constructed at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant. Its maiden flight is scheduled for 2023. Series production is expected to begin in 2025.