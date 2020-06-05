UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight Of National Guard Aircraft Over Washington Protests 'Troubling' - US Senator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Flight of National Guard Aircraft Over Washington Protests 'Troubling' - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The observation of a light reconnaissance aircraft used by the US Air National Guard flying above street protests in Washington, DC was "troubling," Senator Chris Murphy said on Thursday.

"An Air National Guard RC-26B reconnaissance aircraft circled the [Washington,] DC protests last night," Murphy said via Twitter. "Very troubling. I have questions.

"

The aircraft was a Fairchild C-26 unofficially known as a "Metroliner," which is used by the Air National Guard on a variety of missions.

"First time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel[ligence] at a protest," Murphy said.

Thousands of protestors gathered at the White House and marched along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol protesting the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Related Topics

Protest Police Washington Twitter White House Man George Minneapolis

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

22 minutes ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

22 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

37 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

1 hour ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.