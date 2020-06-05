Flight of National Guard Aircraft Over Washington Protests 'Troubling' - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The observation of a light reconnaissance aircraft used by the US Air National Guard flying above street protests in Washington, DC was "troubling," Senator Chris Murphy said on Thursday.

"An Air National Guard RC-26B reconnaissance aircraft circled the [Washington,] DC protests last night," Murphy said via Twitter. "Very troubling. I have questions.

"

The aircraft was a Fairchild C-26 unofficially known as a "Metroliner," which is used by the Air National Guard on a variety of missions.

"First time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war zones/disasters/narcotics, has been used to gather intel[ligence] at a protest," Murphy said.

Thousands of protestors gathered at the White House and marched along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol protesting the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.