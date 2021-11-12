(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The flights of Russian military aircraft over Belarus are a reaction to the build-up of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

When asked to comment on the statements that the flights of Russian aircraft are regarded as a provocative action, Polyansky said: "Those who see it through such a prism forget to say that this is a response to the buildup of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border."

"We have obligations within the framework of the union of Russia and Belarus, within the framework of the CSTO. So if there is an increase in military resources on the border with Belarus, we have to react," he said.

These are just reconnaissance flights, nothing more, he said.

"We are not violating anything," Polyansky added.