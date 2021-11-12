UrduPoint.com

Flight Of Russian Aircraft Over Belarus Reaction To Poland's Troops Buildup - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Flight of Russian Aircraft Over Belarus Reaction to Poland's Troops Buildup - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The flights of Russian military aircraft over Belarus are a reaction to the build-up of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

When asked to comment on the statements that the flights of Russian aircraft are regarded as a provocative action, Polyansky said: "Those who see it through such a prism forget to say that this is a response to the buildup of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border."

"We have obligations within the framework of the union of Russia and Belarus, within the framework of the CSTO. So if there is an increase in military resources on the border with Belarus, we have to react," he said.

These are just reconnaissance flights, nothing more, he said.

"We are not violating anything," Polyansky added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Belarus Border

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

36 minutes ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

36 minutes ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

36 minutes ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.