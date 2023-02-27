UrduPoint.com

Flight Of US Military Plane Over Taiwan Strait Undermines Stability In Region - PLA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Flight of US Military Plane Over Taiwan Strait Undermines Stability in Region - PLA

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The flight of the US P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Taiwan Strait has undermined the situation and stability in the region, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Shi Yi said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait at 07:50 GMT. During the overflight, the Taiwanese army monitored the situation in the sea and airspace around the island, according to the ministry.

"The US actions are deliberate interference and undermining of the regional situation, they threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we strongly oppose them," Shi was quoted as saying by the PLA Eastern Theater Command on social media.

Shi added that the troops of the command always maintained a high level of combat readiness and were ready to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese armed forces also monitored the flight of the US aircraft over the Taiwan Strait during its entire progress.

The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Army China Social Media France Beijing Nancy Progress Taipei Independence Japan August From Government

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

5 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.