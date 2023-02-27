Flight of US Military Plane Over Taiwan Strait Undermines Stability in Region - PLA

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The flight of the US P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Taiwan Strait has undermined the situation and stability in the region, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Shi Yi said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait at 07:50 GMT. During the overflight, the Taiwanese army monitored the situation in the sea and airspace around the island, according to the ministry.

"The US actions are deliberate interference and undermining of the regional situation, they threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and we strongly oppose them," Shi was quoted as saying by the PLA Eastern Theater Command on social media.

Shi added that the troops of the command always maintained a high level of combat readiness and were ready to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese armed forces also monitored the flight of the US aircraft over the Taiwan Strait during its entire progress.

The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.