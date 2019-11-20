UrduPoint.com
Flight Prototype Of Russian VRT500 Helicopter To Be Released In 2020 2nd Half - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Flight Prototype of Russian VRT500 Helicopter to Be Released in 2020 2nd Half - Developer

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The first flight prototype of Russia's newest VRT500 light helicopter will be released in the second half of 2020, VR-Technologies (part of Russian Helicopters) General Manager Alexander Okhonko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The program continues according to the approved schedule. Strength tests have been completed successfully, and aerodynamic tests of the lifting system continue. Start of certification tests of separate components and systems will be the next stage. The first flight prototype will be produced in the second half of 2020," Okhonko said.

The VRT500 is a lightweight single-engine helicopter with a coaxial propeller layout. It will have several modifications ” passenger, multirole, cargo, training, VIP and sanitary. Its cruise speed is projected at 225 kilometers per hour (about 140 miles per hour), while the payload amounts to 730 kilograms (1,609 Pounds). The aircraft will be able to carry up to five people to a range of up to 860 kilometers (534 miles). The technical design was completed successfully in early 2019, after which work on engineering documentation was launched. Batch production is expected to start in late 2021.

