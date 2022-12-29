UrduPoint.com

Flight PS752 Coordination Group Requests Iran Submit To Binding Arbitration - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The International Coordination and Response Group for the families of Flight PS752 victims on Wednesday issued a statement requesting that Iran submit to "binding arbitration."

"In particular, we (Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom) have requested that Iran submits to binding arbitration of the dispute related to the downing of Flight PS752 by 2 surface-to-air missiles launched unlawfully and intentionally by members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense unit pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 1971," the statement said.

The International Coordination and Response Group remains fully committed to holding Iran and the IRGC accountable for the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet and for multiple breaches of their legal obligations under various treaties, the statement said.

"This action is part of our broader approach to ensuring there is transparency," the statement added.

According to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation, also known as the 1971 Montreal Convention, states must prohibit, prevent and punish offenses against civil aviation, including acts of intentionally downing aircraft.

On January 8, 2020, flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport after being shot down by the IRGC. The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers on board the airplane - mostly Canadian and Iranian citizens - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

The Iranian government has admitted that its missile brought down the passenger jet, however, it rejects allegations that the strike was premeditated

