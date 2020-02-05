Flight Range of Tu-160 Strategic Bombers to Increase by 1,000 Km - Defense Ministry

The flight range of the deeply-modernized Tu-160M and new Tu-160M2 supersonic strategic bombers will increase by a thousand kilometers (over 620 miles) thanks to new NK-32 02 series engines, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Wednesday

SAMARA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The flight range of the deeply-modernized Tu-160M and new Tu-160M2 supersonic strategic bombers will increase by a thousand kilometers (over 620 miles) thanks to new NK-32 02 series engines, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Wednesday.

The Kuznetsov NK-32 is supposedly the largest and most powerful turbofan jet engine ever fitted on a combat aircraft. The upgraded 02-series of the engine is reportedly a non-afterburning variant.

"These unique engines will be installed on the modernized Tu-160M aircraft, as well as on the newly-built Tu-160M2," Krivoruchko said.

The standard version of the Tu-160 aircraft has a practical flight range of 12,300 km without in-flight refueling.