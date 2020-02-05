UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight Range Of Tu-160 Strategic Bombers To Increase By 1,000 Km - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:34 PM

Flight Range of Tu-160 Strategic Bombers to Increase by 1,000 Km - Defense Ministry

The flight range of the deeply-modernized Tu-160M and new Tu-160M2 supersonic strategic bombers will increase by a thousand kilometers (over 620 miles) thanks to new NK-32 02 series engines, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Wednesday

SAMARA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The flight range of the deeply-modernized Tu-160M and new Tu-160M2 supersonic strategic bombers will increase by a thousand kilometers (over 620 miles) thanks to new NK-32 02 series engines, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Wednesday.

The Kuznetsov NK-32 is supposedly the largest and most powerful turbofan jet engine ever fitted on a combat aircraft. The upgraded 02-series of the engine is reportedly a non-afterburning variant.

"These unique engines will be installed on the modernized Tu-160M aircraft, as well as on the newly-built Tu-160M2," Krivoruchko said.

The standard version of the Tu-160 aircraft has a practical flight range of 12,300 km without in-flight refueling.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia February 2020

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

20 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Karachi Univers ..

31 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to regulate movement on Afghan b ..

33 seconds ago

PTI holds rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day

34 seconds ago

Estonia Helping Latvian Investigation Into Company ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.