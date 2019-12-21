Flight Recorder of Crashed An-72 Cargo Plane Found in DR Congo - Reports

A flight recorder of a crashed An-72 military cargo plane that went down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than two months ago has been found, media said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) A flight recorder of a crashed An-72 military cargo plane that went down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than two months ago has been found, media said Saturday.

The Soviet-built plan had four crew and four passengers on board when it left the Goma airport for the capital of Kinshasa on October 10 but went off radars an hour later.

Two of those killed were Russians.

The wreckage was found in a village in the central Sankuru province, according to a local news website, Actualite. The missing "black box," which records flight data, was also discovered in the area, it said.

The aircraft conducted flights at the request of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi. Media cited the national government as saying this week that five bodies had been recovered.