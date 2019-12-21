UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight Recorder Of Crashed An-72 Cargo Plane Found In DR Congo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Flight Recorder of Crashed An-72 Cargo Plane Found in DR Congo - Reports

A flight recorder of a crashed An-72 military cargo plane that went down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than two months ago has been found, media said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) A flight recorder of a crashed An-72 military cargo plane that went down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than two months ago has been found, media said Saturday.

The Soviet-built plan had four crew and four passengers on board when it left the Goma airport for the capital of Kinshasa on October 10 but went off radars an hour later.

Two of those killed were Russians.

The wreckage was found in a village in the central Sankuru province, according to a local news website, Actualite. The missing "black box," which records flight data, was also discovered in the area, it said.

The aircraft conducted flights at the request of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi. Media cited the national government as saying this week that five bodies had been recovered.

Related Topics

Goma Kinshasa Democratic Republic Of The Congo October Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Abid Ali, Shan Masood put Pakistan in commanding p ..

6 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah ti ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for prosperity of farmers: Nauma ..

6 minutes ago

Police reforms brought behavioral changes in depar ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority issues warning notices to 40 ..

49 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore impounds 39 cattle ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.