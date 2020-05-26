UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight Recorders Found At Mi-8 Crash Site In Russia's Far East - Emergencies Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Flight Recorders Found at Mi-8 Crash Site in Russia's Far East - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Flight recorders were found at the site of a Mi-8 helicopter's crash in Anadyr in Russia's Far East, their technical condition is satisfactory, a spokesman for regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

A Mi-8 military helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday morning at Anadyr airport, apparently killing four people.

"After the fire was extinguished, both black boxes were discovered - the flight data recorder and the on-board voice recorder," the spokesman said, adding that the flight recorders were almost unaffected.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Anadyr SITE Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

8 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

8 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.