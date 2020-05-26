Flight Recorders Found At Mi-8 Crash Site In Russia's Far East - Emergencies Services
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Flight recorders were found at the site of a Mi-8 helicopter's crash in Anadyr in Russia's Far East, their technical condition is satisfactory, a spokesman for regional emergencies services told Sputnik.
A Mi-8 military helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday morning at Anadyr airport, apparently killing four people.
"After the fire was extinguished, both black boxes were discovered - the flight data recorder and the on-board voice recorder," the spokesman said, adding that the flight recorders were almost unaffected.