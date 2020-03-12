Flight Recorders of Downed Boeing to Be Decrypted in France or Ukraine - Iranian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Flight data recorders from the Ukrainian plane downed in Tehran in January will be sent to Ukraine or France for decryption, Iran Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said on Thursday.

"Black boxes from the Ukrainian plane will be decrypted in the laboratories of one of the two countries ” Ukraine or France," Jafarzadeh told the IRNA news agency.

Kiev and Paris have already invited Iranian specialists to join the decoding process, he added.

A Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed on January 8, soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished.

The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to an earlier attack. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.