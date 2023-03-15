UrduPoint.com

Flight Restriction Regime To Be Introduced In Berlin During Netanyahu's Visit - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Flight Restriction Regime to Be Introduced in Berlin During Netanyahu's Visit - Police

A flight restriction regime will be introduced in Berlin from March 15-17 during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the country, the Berlin police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A flight restriction regime will be introduced in Berlin from March 15-17 during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the country, the Berlin police said on Wednesday.

"Due to a state visit, from 15.03.23 13:00 (12:00 GMT) to 17.03.23 12:00, a flight restriction zone will be established over Berlin.

The launch of drones is also prohibited at this time and in this zone," the police tweeted.

A map with a marked area over the German capital, which includes the city center and the closest suburbs, is attached to the tweet.

On Monday, the German government announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Netanyahu in Berlin on March 16 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police German Visit Berlin March From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

12 minutes ago
 ICT admin held crackdown against profiteers, food ..

ICT admin held crackdown against profiteers, food handlers

3 minutes ago
 Maximum economic opportunities for women imperativ ..

Maximum economic opportunities for women imperative to develop prosperous nation ..

3 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to work out DISCOs handover to ..

PM forms committee to work out DISCOs handover to provinces

3 minutes ago
 Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.