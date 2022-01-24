(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Flight tests of the second model of Russia's stealth heavy combat drone Okhotnik ("Hunter") are expected to start in July 2022, a source in the aircraft industry told Sputnik.

"Flight tests of the second model of the Okhotnik are tentatively scheduled to begin in July this year," the source said.

The second model of the drone is equipped with a flat jet nozzle for reduced radar visibility.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has said that it was planning to start supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces with the Okhotnik drone in 2024. The first Okhotnik test flight was carried out in August 2019.

A defense industry source told Sputnik last year that Okhotnik has an advanced navigation system that makes it possible to use free-falling ammunition with an accuracy approaching that of high-precision guided weapons.