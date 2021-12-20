UrduPoint.com

Flight Tests Of Russia's Sarmat Missiles Will Begin In Late January 2022 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Flight Tests of Russia's Sarmat Missiles Will Begin in Late January 2022 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Flight tests of Russia's new intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat will begin in late January 2022, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The tests were due to begin this year.

"Flight tests of the intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat are planned to be launched in late January," the source said.

As part of these tests, it is planned to carry out the first launch of a new rocket in a full cycle, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia January

Recent Stories

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully hol ..

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

4 minutes ago
 NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telep ..

NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

7 minutes ago
 JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

10 minutes ago
 11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

10 minutes ago
 ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

10 minutes ago
 Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wa ..

Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.