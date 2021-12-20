(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Flight tests of Russia's new intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat will begin in late January 2022, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The tests were due to begin this year.

"Flight tests of the intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat are planned to be launched in late January," the source said.

As part of these tests, it is planned to carry out the first launch of a new rocket in a full cycle, the source added.