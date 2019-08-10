MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The fifth and the sixth Russian remote sensing satellites of Kanopus-V series, which were launched into orbit in December 2018, have successfully completed flight tests, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The state commission decided to complete flight tests and recommend that the state customer put the Kanopus-V space system with Kanopus-V satellites number 5 and number 6 into operation," Roscosmos said.

There are currently six Kanopus-V satellites in the orbit.

Kanopus-V satellites are designed to monitor disasters, major fallouts of hazardous substances, agricultural activities, and the use of mineral resources. The satellites can provide Roscosmos, the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry as well as the Russian academy of Sciences with panchromatic and polyzonal images of the Earth's surface.