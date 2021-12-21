Flight Time of Missiles to Moscow to Be Reduced if NATO Systems Appears in Ukraine - Putin

If NATO infrastructure appears in Ukraine then the flight time of missiles to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) If NATO infrastructure appears in Ukraine then the flight time of missiles to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"If this infrastructure moves, if the US and NATO missile systems appear in Ukraine, then their flight time to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes, and with the deployment of hypersonic weapons - to five (minutes)," Putin told military officials,

Putin also said that Moscow is worried over the deployment of US military elements near Russia.