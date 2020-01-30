Flight to Evacuate UK Citizens From Wuhan Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

(@imziishan)

A flight, which was set to evacuate about 200 UK citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, was rescheduled, as the Chinese authorities had not yet authorized the plane's takeoff as planned, media reported on Thursday

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that it was organizing a flight to the UK for British nationals due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, citing UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Beijing confirmed that the plane will leave the country on Friday at 5 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Thursday) and land at Royal Air Force Brize Norton station in the southeastern county of Oxfordshire.

The broadcaster also reported that the plane, a private charter, is not from the UK and will fly via another country. In addition, there will be medics and representatives of the Public Health England government agency aboard.

On Wednesday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that UK citizens returning from Wuhan would be put into quarantine for two weeks to ensure public safety.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.