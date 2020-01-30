UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight To Evacuate UK Citizens From Wuhan Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:05 PM

Flight to Evacuate UK Citizens From Wuhan Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

A flight, which was set to evacuate about 200 UK citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, was rescheduled, as the Chinese authorities had not yet authorized the plane's takeoff as planned, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A flight, which was set to evacuate about 200 UK citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, was rescheduled, as the Chinese authorities had not yet authorized the plane's takeoff as planned, media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that it was organizing a flight to the UK for British nationals due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, citing UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Beijing confirmed that the plane will leave the country on Friday at 5 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Thursday) and land at Royal Air Force Brize Norton station in the southeastern county of Oxfordshire.

The broadcaster also reported that the plane, a private charter, is not from the UK and will fly via another country. In addition, there will be medics and representatives of the Public Health England government agency aboard.

On Wednesday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that UK citizens returning from Wuhan would be put into quarantine for two weeks to ensure public safety.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.

Related Topics

Dead Foreign Office China Wuhan Beijing Hancock United Kingdom December Media From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

11 minutes ago

Ireland to Evacuate Citizens From China on French ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says to Meet Haftar to Ensure LNA Partici ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.