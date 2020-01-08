Flightradar24 Says 'Following Reports' of Ukrainian Boeing 737 Crash in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Flightradar24 air traffic tracking service said Wednesday it was "following reports" of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashing shortly after take-off from Iran.

Iranian agency reported earlier in the day that a crash took place due to technical difficulties soon after take-off in Tehran.

The news came shortly after Iran launched a series of missiles at US military facilities in Iraq.

"We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC," the tracking service tweeted.

A video of what is claimed to be a falling aircraft has been published on social media.