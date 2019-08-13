Flights Between South Korea, Hong Kong Canceled Due to Massive Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Many flights between South Korea and Hong Kong were canceled on Monday due to a massive sit-in protest inside the building of the Hong Kong International Airport, media reported.

Hong Kong aviation authorities sent a "notice to airmen", stating that the Hong Kong airport was shut down on Monday afternoon and would remain closed until Tuesday morning, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing South Korean transport ministry official.

Hong Kong has one of the world's busiest airports with a transit capacity of about 800 flights, which means that the disruption is likely to affect tens of thousands of passengers.

Tensions in the city are on the rise amid weeks of mass demonstrations triggered by the proposed amendments to the extradition bill. Even though the government indefinitely suspended the controversial bill in mid-June, rallies continued in the financial hub.

The tenth consecutive weekend of mass rallies in Hong Kong resulted in violent clashes between the protesters and police, with dozens of people reported injured on both sides during the recent confrontations.