Flights Delayed In Poland Due To Conflict With Air Traffic Controller Union - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Massive flight delays are occurring in Poland due to issues with the air traffic controller union, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

Last week, the Polish Civil Aviation Authority (ULC) warned of possible problems with flights due to an ongoing conflict with the union, according to the Polish Money news portal.

"In two days, a total of 300 flight delays have been registered at the Warsaw Chopin Airport," the ULC said.

Of those, 152 delays were directly caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers, the report noted.

The situation arose after a conflict between the union and the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

The PANSA statement said that controllers have recently stopped coming to work more often on sick leave or with complaints of overwork, leading to delays in air traffic. The agency also added that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure the stabilization of the situation in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the conflict between air traffic controllers and PANSA has been going on for about a year. Dispatchers complain of low wages and unsuitable working conditions, which affect the quality and efficiency of services.

