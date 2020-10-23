Flights for Microsoft Workers to California to Become Carbon Neutral - Alaska Airlines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) microsoft employees flying from the company's headquarters in the state of Washington will be able to travel to California on jets powered by sustainable aviation fuel in a partnership between the tech giant and Alaska Airlines that was announced in a press release on Thursday.

"This first US partnership of its kind is a model for other companies and organizations committed to reducing the environmental impact of business air travel," the release said.

The agreement applies to carbon dioxide emissions from Alaska Airlines jets on the three most popular routes for business travel between the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport near Microsoft's headquarters to California tech hubs in the San Francisco Bay area and Los Angeles, the release said.

Flights will be powered with commercially available fuel from the company SkyNRG, which is made from waste oils and agricultural residues. The fuel reduces carbon emissions by about 75 percent compared with fossil jet fuel, the release said.

A separate agreement will allow Microsoft to purchase carbon credits from SkyNRG to ensure that flights on the three targeted routes are carbon neutral, the release added.

Microsoft, Alaska Airlines and SkyNRG hope the partnership sets an example for other companies and organizations to purchase sustainable aviation fuel, which would help the industry to expand production and eventually lower costs, according to the release.