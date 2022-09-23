(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Flights from Russia to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus via Turkey's Antalya are set to start in November and operate on a daily basis, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Friday, citing sources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to fly aboard the first flight to Northern Cyprus, the report said.

On Thursday, Erdogan said he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the possibility of launching direct flights from Russia to Northern Cyprus.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Turkey's backing. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation reached an impasse. In late June, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades expressed readiness to resume negotiations on the settlement of the Cyprus issue under the auspices of the United Nations.