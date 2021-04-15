Flights of US Strategic Bombers Over Black Sea Significantly Increased - Moscow

The flights of the United States strategic bombers over the Black Sea have significantly increased recently, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The flights of the United States strategic bombers over the Black Sea have significantly increased recently, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"The flights of American strategic bombers over the Black Sea and Ukraine with the practice of reaching the borders and using cruise missiles have become significantly more frequent.

The intensity of aerial reconnaissance near the Crimean Peninsula has increased," Zakharova said during a briefing.