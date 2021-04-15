UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flights Of US Strategic Bombers Over Black Sea Significantly Increased - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Flights of US Strategic Bombers Over Black Sea Significantly Increased - Moscow

The flights of the United States strategic bombers over the Black Sea have significantly increased recently, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The flights of the United States strategic bombers over the Black Sea have significantly increased recently, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"The flights of American strategic bombers over the Black Sea and Ukraine with the practice of reaching the borders and using cruise missiles have become significantly more frequent.

The intensity of aerial reconnaissance near the Crimean Peninsula has increased," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

14 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Turns Down Possibility to Quit Nord ..

18 seconds ago

EU Commission President Von der Leyen Receives Fir ..

20 seconds ago

Russia's Borrowing Abilities Unaffected by US Sanc ..

21 seconds ago

Italy Could Start Lifting Lockdown Measures in May ..

23 seconds ago

Defense in MH17 Case Urges Investigation Into Leak ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.