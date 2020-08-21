UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flint $600Mln Settlement To Clean Drinking Water, Boost Services - Michigan Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Flint $600Mln Settlement to Clean Drinking Water, Boost Services - Michigan Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The state of Michigan's $ $600 million settlement with residents of Flint over polluted water supplies includes providing a new infrastructure for safe, clean drinking water and expanded social programs, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a video statement on Wednesday.

"Last week, the State of Michigan agreed to a $600 million settlement of the civil lawsuits brought against the State of Michigan by Flint residents," Whitmer said. "This includes ... a 2020 budget that included $120 million to clean up drinking water through investments in water infrastructure."

Whitmer said the settlement also covers a 2021 state budget that includes millions of Dollars for Flint's ongoing nutrition programs, child health care services, early childhood programs, lead prevention and abatement, school aid, services to seniors and other programs supporting the city's residents previously exposed to lead and other contaminants.

The Michigan government will also work "to help the city complete lead service-line replacement and create an Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate as well as appoint a clean water public advocate and an environmental justice public advocate, Whitmer said.

The Michigan government will ensure new lead and copper water quality standards that are the strictest in the United States, Whitmer added.

Related Topics

Governor Water Budget Lead Flint United States 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

23 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

52 minutes ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

23 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

25 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

25 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.