FlixMobility Cancels Bus, Train Services In Germany, Austria, Switzerland Due To COVID-19

FlixMobility Cancels Bus, Train Services in Germany, Austria, Switzerland Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The low-cost travel giant FlixMobility has canceled all FlixBus services in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as all FlixTrain services in Germany, from November 3 amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases observed in Europe, the company said in a series of press releases on Friday.

"We want to make traveling as easy and safe as possible for you. However, the current development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany forces us to temporarily stop operations from November 3, 2020," a press release published on the FlixTrain website read.

Similar announcements were posted on the FlixBus sites serving Swiss, German, and Austrian clients.

Many countries in Europe are currently battling their second wave of COVID-19.

On Friday, Germany broke its single-day record for new cases of the disease after 18,681 new positive tests were reported. A new single-day high was also registered in Austria as 5,627 new cases were reported on Friday.

Public health officials in Switzerland reported 9,207 new cases on Friday, slightly below the single-day record of 9,386, which was set one day before.

FlixMobility carried 62 million passengers in 2019 as the company expanded its operations to more than 2,500 destinations in 30 countries. The FlixBus service operates Europe's largest inter-city bus network, and the FlixTrain service was launched in Germany in 2018.

