UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floating Platform Of Sea Launch Project Arrives In Russia's Far East - Roscosmos Chief

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Floating Platform of Sea Launch Project Arrives in Russia's Far East - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The floating launch platform, Odyssey of the Sea, has successfully arrived at Russia's Far Eastern port of Slavyanka, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"The launch platform of the Sea Launch spaceport arrived at the port of Slavyanka in the Far East. The Cyclopic structure successfully crossed the Pacific Ocean," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

The Sea Launch assembly-command vessel arrived in Slavyanka earlier. Prior to this, both ships were based in the US port of Long Beach.

The Hong Kong-registered Xin Guang Hua cargo ship with the Odyssey launch platform left the United States on March 2 and was expected to arrive in Slavyanka on March 30.

Thus, it has completed the task ahead of schedule.

The Sea Launch owner, Russia's S7 Group, said in December that all necessary permits for changing the location of the platform, including from the US State Department, had been received. Upon its arrival to Russia, the launch platform and the assembly-command ship will be temporarily based at the Slavyansk Shipyard.

The Sea Launch has been mothballed since 2014, when the last launch ” the 36th ” was carried out. The work was stopped due to the deterioration of Russian-Ukrainian relations.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Long Beach United States March December All From

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

12 minutes ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

35 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

13 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

45 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.