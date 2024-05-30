Floating walkways a lifeline for Brazilians after floods

(@FahadShabbir)

Marques de Souza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) To get to his doctor's appointment, Paulo Roberto Heineck limps across a floating walkway -- the only access to a neighboring town after floods in southern Brazil washed away multiple bridges one month ago.

"Everything is more difficult now, but we must keep going," said the 54-year-old father-of-three, his calf bandaged after a recent operation.

Brazil's army has temporarily installed five pontoon bridges in the Taquari Valley, an agricultural region that is one of the worst affected by historic floods that have left nearly 170 dead and dozens missing.

The narrow walkways balancing on canoe-shaped floats are typically used by the military in times of conflict after the bombing of bridges.

At least six bridges were washed away by floodwaters in the region, preventing residents from crossing between towns by car to go to work, school, or a medical appointment.

The vital new walkways are however precarious and ongoing bad weather has already led to them being swept away, forcing authorities to install new ones.

"The population needed to resume its routine in the shortest possible time," said Colonel Rafael Farias, 46, next to the walkway over the Forqueta River, in the town of Marques de Souza.

Inhabitants must pass in single file, wearing bright orange life jackets handed to them by soldiers stationed on both sides of the riverbank.

Juliani Steffer, a 36-year-old clothing saleswoman, arrives out of breath in Marques de Souza, after crossing from the town of Travesseiro carrying a bag full of goods.

"People have lost a lot of clothes. Since they can't come to my store by car, I go to their homes," she explained.